Vols Men’s Basketball Ranked Sixth in Both National Polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – January 13, 2025 – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team checks in at sixth in the country in the major polls this week.

After a program-best five-week run atop the rankings, Tennessee (15-1, 2-1 SEC) dropped five spots in both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, as released Monday afternoon.

The Volunteers are in the AP rankings for the 70th straight week, a streak spanning four campaigns and dating to the 2021-22 preseason edition. That tally is 33 longer than the previous program record and is the third-longest active streak in the country, trailing just Houston (96) and Kansas (75). No other program is at even 55-plus, while the next closest SEC school, Kentucky (32), has the eighth-longest streak and is 38 back of Tennessee.

This is the 44th time in the last 47 releases Tennessee claimed an AP top-15 position, dating to Nov. 28, 2022. The Volunteers are in the AP top 10 for the 66th time in the Barnes era, including the eighth in a row.

Tennessee split its two outings last week, both on the road in SEC play. The Volunteers’ nation-best 14-0 start came to an end Tuesday with a 73-43 defeat at then-eighth-ranked Florida. The team rebounded with a 74-70 triumph Saturday at Texas behind 16 points and a game-best eight assists from senior guard Zakai Zeigler.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email