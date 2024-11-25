Vols Blank UTEP, 56-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee overcame a slow start, exploding for 28 second-quarter points on its way to a 56-0 shutout of UTEP in front of a sellout crowd of 101,915 on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium.

UT running back Dylan Sampson , the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker semifinalist, finished with 77 yards and a score on 11 carries and two receptions for 25 yards. With his second-quarter touchdown run, the junior from Baton Rouge, La., passed Gene McEver for the most TDs (22) and points (132) in a season by a Vol. Those respective school records were both established 95 years ago by McEver (21 touchdowns, 130 points) during the 1929 campaign.

With the win, the Vols (9-2) improved to 7-0 on their home turf this season and recorded their 14th-consecutive triumph over a non-conference opponent. The Miners, who outgained UT in total yards in the first quarter, 76-37, before the home team started clicking, fell to 2-9 on the season.

Source: UT Sports

