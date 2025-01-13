Vols’ Bench Powers Tennessee Past Texas, 74-70

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee showcased its depth and resilience in a gritty 74-70 road victory over Texas at the Moody Center on Saturday.

Igor Miličić Jr. led the Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) with 17 points, while Tennessee’s bench proved decisive, outscoring Texas’ reserves 28-9. The Vols shot an efficient 43.5% from three-point range, connecting on 10 of 23 attempts.

Despite a 26-point outburst from Texas’ Tre Johnson, Tennessee’s defense held firm, limiting the Longhorns to 41.9% shooting overall. Zakai Zeigler added 16 points for the Vols, while Jordan Gainey and Darlinstone Dubar contributed 12 points each off the bench.

The victory marks Tennessee’s third straight win as they continue their push through SEC play.

