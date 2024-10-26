Vols Begin 2024-25 at No. 12 in Coaches Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is No. 12 in the country in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll, as announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Volunteers previously earned the same opening position in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, as revealed Oct. 14. The No. 12 ranking is the program’s eighth-highest preseason mark ever in the Coaches Poll, which dates back to 1991-92.

This is the seventh consecutive year, dating back to 2018-19, Tennessee is in the Coaches Poll to begin the year, extending the program record. Rick Barnes ‘ team placed No. 10 in 2023-24, No. 11 in 2022-23, No. 17 in 2021-22, No. 14 in 2020-21, No. 25 in 2019-20 and sixth in 2018-19.

Source: UT Sports

