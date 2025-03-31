Vols’ 30-Win Season Ends in Elite Eight against Houston

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team’s fantastic 2024-25 campaign concluded Sunday afternoon in the Elite Eight, as the second-seeded Volunteers fell to second-ranked, top-seeded Houston, 69-50, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sixth-ranked Tennessee (30-8, 12-6 SEC) fell to a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Regional Final for the second straight year, this time at Lucas Oil Stadium to wrap up the third 30-win campaign in program history. Senior guard Jordan Gainey and fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier co-led all scorers with 17 points apiece in their final collegiate outings.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email