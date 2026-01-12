Visitation Set Tuesday, Funeral Wednesday for MTSU First Lady Elizabeth McPhee

The family of the late MTSU First Lady Elizabeth McPhee announced Saturday that her visitation services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 13, and the funeral will follow the next day, Wednesday, Jan. 14, both at Murfreesboro’s Belle Aire Baptist Church.

McPhee, 72, the spouse of MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, died Jan. 8, after a brief illness.

Visitation for Mrs. McPhee will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Belle Aire Baptist Church, 1307 N. Rutherford Blvd., in Murfreesboro. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14, at the church. Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro is handling arrangements. Mrs. McPhee’s formal obituary can be found on Woodfin’s website: https://www.woodfinchapel.com/obituary/elizabeth-liz-mcphee.

The family requests memorials be made in Mrs. McPhee’s name to the MTSU Foundation, Campus Box 109, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, or online at www.mtsu.edu/give. Please note “In Memory of Elizabeth McPhee” in any submission. Memorials may be directed as well to the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital Foundation, for which Mrs. McPhee served as a board member.

Working alongside her husband of 45 years throughout his 25 years as MTSU’s president starting in 2001, Mrs. McPhee was an advocate, supporter and mentor to generations of university students, faculty and staff.

Known for her love of stylish hats and fashion sense and fondly referred to as “Liz” by those who knew her, Mrs. McPhee was highly visible and strongly engaged on the Murfreesboro campus, often serving as the patron and planner for activities, fundraisers, and events at the university, as well as with her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Mrs. McPhee was loved and admired by scores of elementary students she taught during her almost 40 years as an educator in public schools in four different states. She retired in May 2014 after serving as a third-grade teacher for Reeves-Rogers Elementary School in Murfreesboro.

Tributes honoring Mrs. McPhee’s devotion to the university, as well as her work as an educator, volunteer and fundraiser for charitable causes, began to appear on social media shortly after her death, including:

Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr: "The county has suffered a considerable loss with the passing of Mrs. McPhee. Her love and devotion to her family, commitment to education, and extensive charitable work will be greatly missed. We mourn with our friend, President McPhee, and hope he receives comfort knowing that we walk beside him and the university as they face the difficult days ahead."

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland: "On behalf of the entire City and the City Council, we want to lift the entire McPhee family up in our prayers after learning of the passing of Mrs. Elizabeth McPhee, longtime resident of Murfreesboro and the wife of Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney McPhee. We are thankful for what they have done for our community."

Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed: "Liz McPhee lived a life defined by service, an elementary school teacher who shaped young lives, a devoted supporter of Middle Tennessee State University, and a tireless advocate who helped raise countless resources for our community. Liz was also a dear friend to my family, and her kindness, generosity, and heart for others will never be forgotten."

MTSU Student Government Association: "Mrs. McPhee was a gracious and caring presence on our campus, whose kindness left a lasting impression on students, faculty, staff, and visitors alike. She demonstrated her genuine love for this university and its people through ambitious and benevolent action, and few will ever know how much she truly did for MTSU."

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital: "For more than two decades, Liz devoted her life to MTSU and to countless charitable causes across our region, leaving a remarkable legacy of service, generosity, and compassion. Her energy, warmth, and ability to bring people together were truly special. Liz's drive to raise support for our hospital and community was infectious, and we are deeply grateful to have been part of the passion projects she so generously championed."

United Way of South Central Tennessee: "Mrs. McPhee was a devoted educator, volunteer, and community advocate whose compassion and service enhanced the lives of so many in our city, state and beyond. She and her family have long been valued supporters of United Way of South Central Tennessee, and we are grateful for their partnership and shared commitment to serving others."

