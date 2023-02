Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s leaders encourage residents to meet for coffee and discussions during the monthly Coffee with the Community event.

The events will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The February coffee will be on Feb. 7 at Donut Country at 1311 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

We thank you for your interest in the Sheriff’s Office and anticipate visiting with residents.

The event is sponsored by the Sheriff’s Community Services Unit.