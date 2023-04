The Hillsboro Village location of Pancake Pantry will donate 50% of its net proceeds to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Caring for Covenant Fund all day on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Donations will go towards the organization’s fund to support the healing of those affected by the tragedy at The Covenant School.

For more information on the fund, visit here.

Pancake Pantry (Hillsboro Village) is located at 1796 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212.