Vince Gill Appears on ‘This Old House’

On this week’s episode of This Old House, host Tom Silva hit the town with Vince Gill, visiting all of Vince’s favorite spots in Nashville, including stops at Brown’s Diner, The Ryman Auditorium and Gruhn’s Guitars.

You can stream the episode for free on pbs.org and on The Roku Channel (starting November 4). Click here for more ways to watch ‘This Old House.’

Amy Grant and Vince Gill have announced their return to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium in 2024 for their 14th annual “Christmas at the Ryman” residency. The 12-concert run at the Ryman is scheduled for Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1, 15, 17-18 and 20-21 and will once again feature matinee and evening performances. Tickets go on sale now exclusively at ryman.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email