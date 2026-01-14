Vince Gill Announces 50 Years from Home Tour

One of the most popular and most recorded singers of the past 30 years, music icon Vince Gill, announced a portion of his upcoming tour dates. The 22-time Grammy winner and highly acclaimed musician, songwriter, vocalist, and producer will embark on a summer tour beginning June 18 and including a six-night residency in Nashville at the historic Ryman Auditorium on July 30, July 31, August 1, August 6, August 7 and August 8. Tickets go on sale January 23 at 10am.

Gill has spent much of the last nine years as a touring member of the Eagles. The iconic band is currently amid a lengthy run of performances before sellout crowds at Sphere in Las Vegas. He will continue to perform with the Eagles.

To honor this 50-year career milestone, Gill is curating a series of EPs to be released over the course of a year, thematically titled 50 Years from Home. Thus far he has released three EPs, each featuring six brand-new songs and one previous hit: I Gave You Everything I Had (October 17, 2025), Secondhand Smoke (November 14, 2025) and Brown’s Diner Bar (January 9, 2026).

As always, Musicians Hall of Fame member Gill will be joined on stage by a stellar cast of musicians.

Ticket information can be found HERE.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email