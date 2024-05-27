Vihuelas de Nashville Come Up Just Short in Series Finale

NASHVILLE – Finding themselves in a familiar hole, the Vihuelas de Nashville (27-24) rallied but failed to come up with a game-tying or go-ahead hit in the ninth, falling 4-3 to the Charlotte Knights (20-30) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. Charlotte avoids the sweep by taking the final game of the six-game set.

Nashville heads down I-40 for a series against the Memphis Redbirds, beginning on Tuesday. Right-hander Taylor Clarke (1-0, 3.86) will be the starter in game one of the series. Memphis’ starter is to be announced. The first pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. central from AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Isaac Collins extended his hitting streak to seven games and on-base streak to 15 games with an RBI single in the sixth. He’s batting .333 (17-for-51) with 12 RBI and 14 runs scored since the on-base streak began on May 10.

Brewer Hicklen finished 0-for-2 with a walk and hit by pitch. He’s reached base safely in each of his last 11 games and is batting .324 (11-for-34) since May 14.

Rob Zastryzny worked his 17th scoreless appearance of the season with a pair of strikeouts. This season, the left-hander has a 1.40 ERA (19.1 IP/3 ER), 0.67 WHIP and .147 opponent batting average.

