Videos of Hurricane Ian Aftermath

On Wednesday, September 28th, Hurricane Ian made landfall just north of Naples, FL and the Fort Myers area, reports NOAA. Those in the area are sharing on social media, the aftermath of the hurricane.
Thursday, Tropical Storm Ian produced flash floods across central and east central Florida, heavy rainfall spreading up the northeast coast, working its way up towards Jacksonville and storm surge pushing into northeast Florida, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Inundation of up to 3-5 feet above ground level is expected in much of the northeast coast.
A friend just sent me this video from the Oasis in downtown Ft. Myers. Horrific flooding #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/L94KKePuVp
Fort Myers Beach Times Square LEVELED following #HurricaneIan #Ian #HurricanIan pic.twitter.com/V3gHTs5Mx8
View as of about 3 hours ago from a friend’s house on Fort Myers Beach… Water levels over 6 possibly much higher. If you are on the coast stay safe from #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/Wx77svB2Sf
More footage of Times Square Fort Myers Beach LEVELED after #HurricaneIan #HurricanIan #Ian #FortMyers pic.twitter.com/v2XglsdMAr
Talked to this very nice gentleman on Bonita Beach who rode out the storm at home. His 2nd floor was overcome with surge, the house began to rock. During a calm in the storm he dove off his porch into the water and swam to the green house for safety. #Ian #hurricaneian @MyRadarWX pic.twitter.com/i3ZlVxW5Lp
FORT MYERS BEACH PIER GONE FOLLOWING #Ian #HurricaneIan #HurricanIan pic.twitter.com/2vJ5NACQn2
