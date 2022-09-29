Thursday, September 29, 2022
Videos of Hurricane Ian Aftermath

On Wednesday, September 28th, Hurricane Ian made landfall just north of Naples, FL and the Fort Myers area, reports NOAA. Those in the area are sharing on social media, the aftermath of the hurricane.

Thursday, Tropical Storm Ian produced flash floods across central and east central Florida, heavy rainfall spreading up the northeast coast, working its way up towards Jacksonville and storm surge pushing into northeast Florida, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Inundation of up to 3-5 feet above ground level is expected in much of the northeast coast.

 

