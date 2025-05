Three people escaped injury after a truck pulling a trailer caught fire on I-840 westbound Saturday morning.

Crews from Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Ladder 11, Rescue 11, and Engine 5 responded to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

All lanes were temporarily shut down while crews worked to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

