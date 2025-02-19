VIDEO: TDOT Captures Snow-Covered Roads in Nashville, Murfreesboro Timelapse Videos

TDOT is reporting hazardous road conditions across middle Tennessee and is asking drivers to stay home if you can.

If you must get out, drivers are reminded to give TDOT crews space to work as they will continue to work to clear roads.

Crews took some timelapse videos across the state early Wednesday morning. Take a look at videos from Nashville and Murfreesboro.

Timelapse of the Nashville area around 4am on February 19.

Timelapse in Rutherford Co around 4:30am on February 19.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email