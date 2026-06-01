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Home Murfreesboro VIDEO: Murfreesboro Fire Crews Respond to Blaze at Apartment Complex

VIDEO: Murfreesboro Fire Crews Respond to Blaze at Apartment Complex

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Photo: MFRD

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a reported apartment fire at Nottingham Apartments on Greenland Drive just before 7 a.m. this morning. Engine 3 arrived first and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor apartment.

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Firefighters quickly entered to attack the fire, while other crews searched the building and evacuated residents. The fire started on a back patio and spread into the attic. Crews quickly brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading further.

Two apartment units were damaged. One unit sustained significant fire damage, while a second unit received water damage. All other residents were able to return to their homes. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office.

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