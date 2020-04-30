The Town of Smyrna continues to encourage residents to follow the Executive Orders of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, the guidelines set forth by the Economic Recovery Group as outlined in the Tennessee Pledge, and adherence to the recommendations and best practices communicated by the Centers for Disease Control.

“Citizens within the Town of Smyrna have questions and the Town staff is working diligently to respond to those inquiries,” noted Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “We are committed to proactively sharing information via press releases, video messaging, our social media platforms, our local channel 3, and on our website. I am so proud of our personnel and their dedication to continuing to serve each of you. We are a resilient community and we will continue to face these challenges together.”

For information regarding the Town of Smyrna's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including community resources and modified processes, as well as links to the Governor's Executive Orders and the Economic Recovery Group's guidelines, please visit the Town's website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Channel, or local Channel 3:

