Video: Man Vandalizes MTSU Building

May 29, 204 – MPD detectives are looking for a person of interest in a theft from a vehicle case.

On May 24, a car burglary victim noticed her car had been rummaged through at a residence on Greenland Drive and her wallet missing.

On the same day, an unknown man, who is believed to be the same person of interest, was captured on video in a MTSU parking lot.

MTSU police found the door to a room at the Fairview Building had been vandalized with a rock.

MTSU police are investigating the vandalism case. If you can help identify this man, please contact Detective David Kidd at (629)201-5517 or by email [email protected].

Source: Murfreesboro Police

