VIDEO: Man Allegedly Points Laser at Helicopter

A man is behind bars after police say he directed a laser toward a MNPD helicopter.

It happened to the MNPD helicopter crew as they were observing dangerous street racing activity on Saturday night in a corporate parking lot in South Nashville.

Jacob Derryberry, 21, is jailed in lieu of a $55,000 bond on 2 felony counts of aggravated assault on the MNPD flight crew and 1 count of contributing to the delinquency of minors.

