VIDEO: Gov. Lee Announces New Diaper Program Under Strong Families Initiative

On August 6, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, will provide 100 diapers per month for children under two who are enrolled in TennCare or CoverKids healthcare coverage, as part of Governor Lee’s Strong Families Initiative. The new diaper program takes effect on Wednesday, August 7th.

“Strong families are the foundation for strong communities, and with our Strong Families Initiative, we’re taking bold steps to support families like never before by easing the financial burden on new mothers,” said Gov. Lee. “Through responsible management of our TennCare program and the shared savings model, these crucial services will be provided at no additional cost to Tennesseans. Together, we’ll strengthen families and create a brighter future.”

TennCare is the first Medicaid program in the nation to offer this benefit. The investment is possible through the state’s unique TennCare III Medicaid waiver, which rewards Tennessee through shared savings for the effective and responsible management of its Medicaid program. In the first two years of the 10-year waiver, Tennessee has achieved more than $600 million in shared savings, which are being reinvested in various ways to enhance benefits and services and reach more people in need. This diaper program is just one example of how shared savings are utilized to serve Tennesseans without any additional state expense.

This new benefit is part of Governor Lee’s Strong Families Initiative, aimed at helping families with practical needs and creating a supportive environment for growth. Providing diapers helps prevent painful rashes and infections and can reduce emergency room visits. This benefit also supports working parents, who often need to supply diapers to keep their child enrolled in a daycare or early childhood education program.

TennCare is partnering with pharmacies across the state to ensure members have easy access to this benefit. To receive diapers, TennCare or CoverKids members may walk into any participating pharmacy and show their child’s OptumRx TennCare pharmacy card or provide their child’s social security number at the pharmacy. New parents waiting on a TennCare ID for their newborn may temporarily use their own TennCare pharmacy ID card or social security number. No prescription is required.

TennCare will initially cover select lines and sizes of Huggies and Cuties diapers. Other brands, including Pampers and Luvs, will be added over time. Members should check with participating pharmacies to see what products are stocked at the store. The benefit will cover roughly 100 diapers every 30 days. To allow for varying package sizes, members may receive up to 200 diapers every 60 days.

For a list of participating pharmacies and more information on the diaper initiative, visit TennCare’s website. TennCare will be updating the website frequently as additional diaper brands and participating pharmacies are added throughout implementation of the program.

Members with questions should call OptumRx at 888-816-1680.

