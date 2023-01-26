Vida Flo Murfreesboro Grand Opening To Take Place January 27

Vida Flo Murfreesboro – a pioneer in the IV Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry – will celebrate the recent opening of their Murfreesboro location (2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101 Murfreesboro, TN 37128) with a grand opening event on Friday, January 27 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Stop by the wellness clinic for a fun-filled day of free food from Daddy’s Dogs, DJ entertainment, free B12 shots, pop-up fitness classes, samples and discounts from local businesses, the chance to win a 6-month membership to Vida Flo Murfreesboro, and more!

There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Rutherford County Chamber at 12 pm, and the first 20 guests to arrive at 2909 Old Fort Pkwy, Suite 101, will receive a gift bag filled with swag and free services from local partners.

No need to RSVP…just stop by to hang with friends and learn more about why IV therapy is vital to your long-term health + wellness goals!

Visit the Vida Flo Website HERE

For more local events visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/