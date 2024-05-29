Victims, Suspects Identified in La Vergne Double Homicide

The La Vergne Police Department has identified the victims and suspects involved in a double homicide on May 28, 2024.

The two individuals who were killed in the shootings have been identified as Ramon Delgado, Jr., 23, and Aaron Smith, 39.

Two adults and two 17 year old’s face various charges for their involvement in the shootings. The first juvenile is charged with 1st degree murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and false report. The second juvenile is charged with tampering with evidence and false report. Ramon Delgado Sr., 46, has been charged with false report. A fourth adult, 25, has been charged with false report but has not yet been arrested.

The investigation is still considered open and ongoing.

