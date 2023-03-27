Victims, Shooter Identified in Covenant School Shooting in Nashville

Metro Nashville Police has identified the victims in the fatal shooting at Covenant School in Nashville on March 27, 2023.

The victims are identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

Metro Police have identified the shooter as Audrey Hale.

Metro police identify Hale as a 28-year-old white Nashville woman. Police believe Hale attended the school in the past.

We will update this page when more information is released.