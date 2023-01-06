Victims in Fatal Crash on Fortress Blvd. Identified

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (January 6, 2023) Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the two victims in Tuesday night’s fatal crash on Fortress Blvd.

Larry Pitts, 68, of Murfreesboro, a disabled passenger, and 38-year-old Daniel Dea, of Murfreesboro, both died from injuries after the crash.

Pitts was a passenger in the 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by 62-year-old Catherine Jett. Dea was the driver of a 2011 GMC Sierra.

Jett failed to maintain the lane of traffic, crossing over into the northbound lane of Fortress Blvd. and colliding with the GMC Sierra, according to FACT investigators.

Jett remains in the hospital. She is in stable condition.

Possible charges are pending against Jett.

The investigation continues.