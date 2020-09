MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The man who died in a single-vehicle crash on N. Rutherford Blvd. Wednesday, Sept. 2, has been identified as Ricky Allen Thomas, 59, of Murfreesboro.

Thomas was traveling south on N. Rutherford Blvd. when his vehicle, a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup, left the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fatal Accident Crash Team.