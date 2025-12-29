Victim Identified In Rutherford County Fire

Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal fire that occurred earlier this month on Ridley Earp Road, following a multi-week investigation by Rutherford County officials.

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue said the victim was Khammone Phomdouangsy, 84, of Christiana. The fire happened at an outbuilding in the 7000 block of Ridley Earp Road during the evening hours of December 8.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is still awaiting final reports and toxicology results from the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 8 p.m., with assistance from Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and the Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency. Rutherford County PAWS was also called to help care for several dogs found on the property.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email