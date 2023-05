One person was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 24 in Robertson County Friday morning, WKRN reports.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Zackary Zamot crashed around 6:30 a.m. on May 19 in the westbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 18.

The crash report states that Zamot was driving a 2018 BMW M3 when he drove off on the right side of the roadway and hit a tree.