MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The 66-year old Murfreesboro man involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Lebanon Pike (Hwy 231) Tuesday, June 2, has been identified as Tibor Koritsanszky.

Koritsanszky suffered severe injuries after the driver of another vehicle crossed the yellow double line colliding with his Toyota Prius. Koritsanszky was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be extricated by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department personnel. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team.