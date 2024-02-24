VFL Paul Annacone Inducted into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Februrary 21, 2024 – The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announced VFL Paul Annacone as a 2024 inductee Wednesday afternoon.

Annacone, who played for the Vols from 1982-1984, was the first three-time All-American in program history and was a three-time All-SEC selection. He won several championships during his collegiate career, including an ITA Indoors singles title (1984) and SEC Tournament singles (1984) and doubles (1982) crowns. In 1984, he posted a stellar singles record of 54-3, the best winning percentage in UT history, and the third most victories in a season.

During his 14 years on the professional tour as a player, Annacone notched three ATP titles and was ranked as high as 12th in the world during his career. In doubles action, Annacone finished his career with 14 titles.

Annacone went on to coach some of the most decorated professional players, including Pete Sampras, Tim Henman and Roger Federer to great success. He currently coaches Taylor Fritz and serves as an analyst and commentator for the Tennis Channel.

“Paul Annacone enjoyed a storied career as a tennis player and has given back to the game of tennis in every avenue he’s taken since his playing days,” said Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “Paul is a great ambassador for the sport and is a fantastic teacher of the game to players and spectators alike. We’re excited that Paul Annacone is a member of the 2024 Class of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.”

The 2024 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by the Tennessee Titans, will be held Saturday, July 20th at the Omni Nashville Downtown.

Source: UT Sports

