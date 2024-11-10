Veterans Day Food Deals 2024

Check out these Veterans Day food deals.
1OLD CHICAGO
On Nov. 11, active military and veterans can enjoy a complimentary entrée* from an exclusive menu. The specialized menu features several delicious options for guests to indulge in, including the Chicago Fire Calzone — with fresh jalapeño baked into the crust — which offers a tasty combination of pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, red peppers, red onions and pepperoncini, all nestled in a blend of mozzarella and ricotta.
For those looking to customize, the Craft Your Own Calzone option allows for a blend of mozzarella and ricotta with any one topping of choice, as well as the Create Your Own Individual Pizza, with choice of one topping on any crust. Guests can also indulge in a classic cheeseburger or spaghetti and meatballs.
2TAZIKI’S
This Veterans Day, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will donate $1 from every gyro sold to the Wounded Warrior Project, which provides vital programs in mental health, career counseling and long-term rehabilitation for veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan.
In addition, Taziki’s will honor the dedication and sacrifice of veterans across the country with its “Gyros for Our Heroes” program. On Nov. 11, veterans can enjoy a complimentary Grilled Chicken Gyro meal*, which includes chips and a choice of a delectable side — like made-from-scratch cucumber tomato salad, roasted new potatoes, basmati rice, a fresh fruit cup or pasta salad — when they dine in at participating locations
3MR BREWS
Offering a FREE All-American Burger for current and retired members of the military on Veteran’s Day. Guests at Mr Brews can choose to round up their meal total or donate an additional amount to Folds of Honor charity. Mr. Brews has a location at 5525 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro TN.
4LOGAN’S ROADHOUSE
Logan’s Roadhouse is paying tribute to America’s heroes this Veterans Day with a FREE meal for all veterans and active-duty military personnel. On Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans can enjoy a complimentary meal at participating Logan’s locations, choosing from a special menu of fan favorites like cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, pork chops and more.*
In addition to the Veterans Day meal, Logan’s is highlighting its ongoing commitment to veterans through its support of K9s For Warriors – the nation’s leading provider of highly-trained service dogs for veterans battling PTSD and other invisible wounds of war. This initiative, which raised over $50,000 during Logan’s summer Bounceback Promotion, is just one way the brand helps improve the lives of America’s veterans beyond November 11.
5BUFFALO WILD WINGS
All past and present armed services members (with valid ID) can enjoy 10 free boneless wings and fries. Available for dine-in or, if ordering from a Buffalo Wild Wings GO location, available for walk-in/orders placed at the counter only.
B-Dubs also offers an always-on military discount for veterans to enjoy on Veterans Day and beyond (15% off dine-in/call-in orders).
6DUNKIN’
Dunkin’ is offering all active and retired military a free donut on Veterans Day.
Limit one per guest while supplies last. No ID required. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
7SONIC DRIVE-IN
On Monday, Nov. 11 guests can sip on half price shakes in any size and flavor, including both Classic and Master Shakes.
8MCDONALD’S
This Veterans Day, local McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans, active duty military and military families as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country.
All former, active duty and military families can receive a Free Breakfast Combo during breakfast hours on Monday, November 11. The offer includes one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee during breakfast hours. The offer is valid with military ID.*
9APPLEBEE’S
On Monday, November 11, Applebee’s will give thanks to all Active Duty Military, Veterans, Reserves, and National Guard who dine in-restaurant with a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu in celebration of Veterans Day.
10CHICKEN SALAD CHICK
Chicken Salad Chick will honor the service of local military members and veterans on Monday, Nov. 11. Active-duty personnel and veterans in uniform, or those with a valid military ID, are invited to enjoy a free Chick Meal—a choice of a scoop or sandwich featuring any chicken salad or pimento cheese, accompanied by a side, scoop, or soup, plus a regular-sized drink—available at all Nashville-area locations from open to close.
11SCOOTER’S COFFEE
Scooter’s Coffee is offering a special thank-you to veterans and active-duty military members in honor of Veterans Day.
On Monday, Nov. 11 anyone with a valid Military ID is invited to stop by any location nationwide to receive a free medium drink as a token of thanks and showing our appreciation for their service and sacrifice.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!