Veteran Guard Miles Signs with Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Veteran SEC guard Duke Miles officially signed with Vanderbilt for the 2025-26 season, Mark H. Carter and Family Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark Byington announced Tuesday.

Miles spent the 2024-25 season at Oklahoma where he started all 34 games for the Sooners. He averaged 9.4 points per game while adding a pair of assists and 1.4 steals.

“Duke is a veteran guard who is a proven college player,” Byington said. “The most exciting thing about him at Vanderbilt is he is capable of more and is very hungry to show that. He is a two-way player that can impact the game on offense and defense. He knows the SEC and what it takes, so we will lean on his experience and leadership as well.”

Miles shot 51.4 percent from the field in his redshirt senior season at Oklahoma and 43 percent from three-point range. He scored in double figures on 16 occasions and led OU with 22 steals in SEC action.

Full Story

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email