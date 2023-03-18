Velvet Taco Opens in East Nashville on March 20, 2023

DALLAS, TX – Velvet Taco will open their 38th restaurant in East Nashville, Tennessee on March 20, 2023. On behalf of Velvet Taco’s Nashville Friends & Family opening night, donations to W.O. Smith Nashville Community Music School will benefit local music students and their studies. Originally Dallas’ pioneering taco restaurant, Velvet Taco brings its eclectic, chef-driven menu to its third location in Nashville. The newest Nashville restaurant will be located at 301 Gallatin Ave. East Nashville, Tennessee 37206 and led by General Manager, Meagan Ramel, and Director of Operations, Aimee Cecil.

In early 2022, Velvet Taco made their Nashville debut at a small location inside the new Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway with a limited menu to fit a food hall location. Next, the brand opened a restaurant in Midtown, which brought Nashville fans the full Velvet Taco menu with more than 20 elevated, globally inspired tacos. Now, Velvet Taco is broadening its reach by bringing East Nashville their scratch made menu of unique taco creations.

During Velvet Taco’s VIP night for Friends & Family, guests will have the opportunity to donate to W.O. Smith Nashville Community Music School, which makes affordable, quality music instruction available to children from low-income families in Nashville. Students are provided with an instrument of their choosing, a volunteer teaching artist, and necessary musical materials for their studies.

The 2,798 square-foot dining room features an original, bright mural embellished with neon pinks, greens, and yellows highlighted in images of guitars, cowboy boots, and more. The dining room has 46 seats; while the spacious 1,000 square-foot patio seats 60 for al fresco dining.

Meagan Ramel, East Nashville General Manager says, “Our team here in East Nashville is so excited to welcome everyone in the community into the newest Velvet Taco. Opening a third restaurant in Nashville means a lot to us, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our guests and community. We know that East Nashville has been waiting for us, and we’re so happy to bring our tacos here!”