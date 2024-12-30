Velvet Room Speakeasy Offers Private Club on Murfreesboro Square

The Velvet Room Speakeasy and Wine Bar, which opened at the end of November, offers a unique, sophisticated, and exclusive experience for its members. The club takes members back to the golden age of the prohibition era. It offers elegant cocktails, fine wines, craft beers, a selection of light bites, and a signature red velvet cake.

Owners Daniel and Crystal Creach spent the last two years designing a business plan for the Velvet Room, which is located on the historic Murfreesboro square in the basement of the Hoffman Brothers Building at 112 South Maple Street.

Harkening back to another age, the club enforces a dress code not permitting jeans, sneakers, t-shirts, shorts, athletic wear, baseball caps or anything considered casual. They will ask that those attending to wear tasteful and stylish attire.

Daniel has experience in the restaurant industry, opening a family-owned restaurant in his hometown of Fort Myers, Florida that is still in existence today. He also has a background in music and interior design. In 2016, he founded a technology company that developed heated wearables for various industries, including communications, manufacturing and the United States military.

Born and raised in Fayetteville, Georgia, Crystal spent the first 12 years of her professional career in the corporate world supporting Fortune 500 companies in human resources developing strategies to support talent acquisition, retention, engagement, and organizational development.

She more or less “stumbled” upon who she considers her professional mentor. She worked for Tim Benjamin at Railserve, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company. At the time, he was the President of Railserve and she served as his Human Resources Manager. She admired Benjamin’s leadership style.

“Tim’s leadership style fostered incredible trust and, as a result, it is an approach I have adopted,” noted Crystal. “He believed all employees should be aware of business transactions. He was also thought-provoking and challenging. When I approached him with a question, rather than give me an answer, he re-posed the question back to me, forcing me to critically think through a solution. “

Some of the entertainment, events and activities they have planned include jazz music, illusionists, bourbon tastings, 1920’s mixology classes, murder mystery nights, theme nights, seasonal and holiday parties and more.

Memberships begin at $99 per month. However, if you’re a little afraid of commitment, nightly memberships are available at the door, first come first serve.

All members must adhere to a code of conduct which includes acting in a respectful manner and not knowingly disrespecting fellow members, guests, or employees; respecting the rights of other members and staff, and not engaging in any form of discriminatory or harassing behavior on the basis of race, sex, gender, religion, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and any other protected class; not conduct themselves in any rude or immoral manner, including the use of profane language, gestures, insults or other such misbehavior; and adhere to a “no photography and/or social media posts” policy.

Hours of Operation:



MON: Closed

TUE – THUR: 5 PM-10 PM

FRI – SAT: 5 PM-12 AM

SUN: 5 PM – 10 PM

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email