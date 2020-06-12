Vehicle Reported Stolen Recovered Following Pursuit in La Vergne

One person is in custody after leading officers on a pursuit through La Vergne Thursday afternoon.

An officer noticed the car speeding on Fergus Road around 8:00 p.m. After checking the license plate he learned the car had been reported stolen out of Springfield, TN around noon earlier in the day. The driver took off at a high rate of speed and the officer attempted to pull the driver over. After attempting to evade officers he pulled into the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Murfreesboro Road where he was blocked by La Vergne officers.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Joel Amaya, was taken into custody without incident. Amaya has an active warrant out of Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for theft of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and faces charges of theft of motor vehicle, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and driving on a suspended license.