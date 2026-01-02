Vehicle Fire In Murfreesboro Under Investigation

Fire crews responded to a late-night vehicle fire in Murfreesboro, where firefighters encountered a car engulfed in flames and quickly brought the situation under control.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews were called just after midnight to S. Molloy Lane. Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle fully involved and extinguished the fire.

The vehicle was later confirmed to have been reported stolen. Investigators with the Murfreesboro Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported.

