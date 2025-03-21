Vandy Women’s Basketball Goes on a March Duck Hunt

DURHAM, N.C. – The No. 7-seeded Vanderbilt women’s basketball team begins its March Madness run on Friday as the Commodores take on No. 10-seeded Oregon. Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. CT and will air live on ESPNews.

Vanderbilt earned its second-straight selection into the NCAA Tournament after going 22-10 overall in 2024-25. The Dores have earned back-to-back March Madness bids for the first time since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. Vandy holds a NET ranking of 22, a 34-spot improvement from the Commodores’ NET ranking going into last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Friday’s First Round contest of the 2025 NCAA Tournament airs live at 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPNews and the ESPN app, with Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich calling the action. Fans can listen to Jake Lyman locally on 94.9 The Fan and the Vanderbilt Commodores app outside of Nashville. Fans can also follow along with live stats.

