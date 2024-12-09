Vandy to Play Georgia Tech in Birmingham Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For the 10th time in school history, Vanderbilt football is headed to a bowl game.

Head coach Clark Lea’s Commodores have accepted an invitation to the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Alabama, on Dec. 27. Vandy will face Georgia Tech at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN at Protective Stadium.

Ticketing information will be available on VUCommodores.com Bowl Central as it becomes available. It is important to purchase tickets through the university’s allotment to help show official fan support. That documented number is also used for future bowl selections. Purchasing through Vanderbilt’s allotment also ensures you’re seated with other Vanderbilt fans. The Commodores will be on the east sideline for the game and be the home team in the game.

Vanderbilt is in the postseason for first time since 2018 when it dropped at 45-38 decision to Baylor in the Texas Bowl. The Dores are looking for their first postseason victory since the 2013 campaign when Jordan Matthews earned MVP honors in a then-BBVA Compass Bowl, now Birmingham Bowl, win over Houston.

With the return to the Birmingham Bowl, Vanderbilt will have played six of its 10 bowl games in Alabama or Tennessee.

Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech have met 38 times with the Yellow Jackets holding a 20-15-3 edge in the series. Tech won the last meeting, 38-7, in Atlanta in 2016. The teams were both members of the Southeastern Conference from its founding until 1963 when Georgia Tech departed to become an independent. Vandy’s last win in the series was in Nashville in 1941.

Vandy and Georgia Tech have never met in the postseason, while it will be Vanderbilt’s fourth bowl game against an ACC team. The Dores defeated Boston College in the 2008 Music City Bowl and NC State in the 2012 Music City Bowl, and fell to NC State in the 2016 Independence Bowl.

Vanderbilt Bowl Game History (4-4-1)

1955 Gator Bowl vs. Auburn (W, 25-13)

1974 Peach Bowl vs. Texas Tech (T, 6-6)

1982 Hall of Fame Bowl vs. Air Force (L, 28-36)

2008 Music City Bowl vs. Boston College (W, 16-14)

2011 Liberty Bowl vs. Cincinnati (L, 24-31)

2012 Music City Bowl vs. NC State (W, 38-24)

2013 BBVA Compass Bowl vs. Houston (W, 41-24)

2016 Independence Bowl vs. NC State (L, 14-17)

2018 Texas Bowl vs. Baylor (L, 38-45)

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email