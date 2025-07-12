Vandy Takes Control of SEC Network Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt will take over SEC Network on Sunday, offering fans a chance to re-watch some of the best games of the 2024-25 season.

The black and gold takeover features highlights from Vanderbilt football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and soccer games throughout the year. Fans will also have another opportunity to watch Vanderbilt Football’s Spring All-Access special.

The takeover begins at 11 p.m. CT Saturday night (midnight Sunday ET) with football’s Birmingham Bowl victory over Georgia Tech. Throughout the day, fans can relive baseball’s SEC Tournament Championship and Memorial Magic with men’s basketball’s thrilling victories over Kentucky and Tennessee. Women’s basketball gets in on the action with both of its victories over Tennessee, the first time the Dores defeated the Lady Vols twice in a season, and Mikayla Blake’s record-setting, 55-point game at Auburn.

Soccer joins the party with the Commodores’ stunning upset of Florida State to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The day of black and gold concludes with ESPN’s Best Game of the Year, football’s 40-35 win over Alabama.

