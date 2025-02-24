Vandy Routs Saint Mary’s 10-0

Cody Bowker dominated with five no-hit innings as #15 Vanderbilt shut out Saint Mary’s 10-0 Sunday at Hawkins Field. The lefty struck out six to earn his first win of the season, helping the Commodores improve to 7-1.

Vanderbilt broke through with three runs in the third inning on RBI hits from Brodie Johnston and Mike Mancini. The game remained 3-0 until the Commodores exploded for seven runs in the sixth, highlighted by Jacob Humphrey’s three-run double.

Riley Nelson went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, while Johnston added two hits and two RBIs. The Commodores were aggressive on the bases with five steals and drew seven walks against Gaels pitching.

Ryan Ginther and Alex Kranzler each pitched a scoreless inning in relief to complete the shutout, as Saint Mary’s managed just two hits all game.

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email