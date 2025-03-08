Vandy Roberts Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Vanderbilt men’s basketball sophomore JQ Roberts has been named to the SEC Community Service Team, the league office announced Thursday.

The SEC Community Service Team is a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition. The 16-member team consists of a representative from each SEC institution’s men’s basketball team.

Roberts has been a dedicated member of the Vanderbilt and Nashville community over his first two seasons on campus. This year, Roberts has volunteered time serving with the American Cancer Society and the Hope Lodge. Here he served and shared meals to patients and caregivers who traveled to Nashville from across the Southeast for treatment.

While the Commodores were in Charleston, S.C., this fall for the Charleston Classic, Roberts participated in a service event to connect with patients from Shriners Childrens’ Hospital where he spent time playing basketball with the young patients and their families. Roberts has also spent time serving with Special Olympics during his time at Vanderbilt.

This marks the 27th year for the SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball as well as for women’s basketball. All 22 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

More Sports News ​

Source: Vanderbilt

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email