Vandy Football Season Ticket Renewals Open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt football fans can renew their season tickets for 2025 starting Thursday.

Fans have until March 14 to renew their current seats and should check the email associated with their account for more details. Fans interested in buying season tickets for the first time may sign up to receive more information once they become available here.

All fans can learn more about Vanderbilt football tickets here.

New fans who are looking to secure premium seating can do so now. Learn more about premium seating options at FirstBank Stadium here.

The Commodores are coming off a historic campaign which saw SEC Coach of the Year Clark Lea lead Vandy to its first bowl victory and winning season since 2013.

Vanderbilt is slated to return 2024 SEC Newcomer of the Year Diego Pavia as well as All-SEC selections in tight end Eli Stowers, kicker Brock Taylor and return specialist Martel Hight. All told, the Dores return their leading passer, rusher, receiver, kick returner, punt returner, scorer and three leading tacklers from 2024.

Off the field, the Vandy United project will take another step forward as the renovation of the south end zone of FirstBank Stadium is completed for this fall. This space includes new premium seating options for fans, as well as new game day locker room space for the team.

Vanderbilt will open the 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 when Charleston Southern visits FirstBank Stadium. The home slate continues with a pair of nonconference games against Georgia State (Sept. 20) and Utah State (Sept. 27).

SEC play returns to Nashville on Oct. 18 when LSU visits, followed by Missouri on Oct. 25. Auburn travels to FirstBank Stadium on Nov. 8 before Kentucky visits on Nov. 22 to conclude the home slate.

Source: Vanderbilt

