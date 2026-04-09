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Home College Sports VANDY Football Media Day Assignments Announced

VANDY Football Media Day Assignments Announced

By
Michael Carpenter
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning the appearance schedule for 2026 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions in Tampa, Florida, at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott.

Vanderbilt is slated to participate on Tuesday, July 21 with the event running July 20-23.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July. SEC Network will once again bring coverage all four days to a national audience.

The Commodores will share the stage with Auburn, Georgia and South Carolina.

Source: Vanderbilt

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