Vandy Football ‘Buy’ Week Deals Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While the Vanderbilt football team is on its first bye week of 2024, fans can partake in “Buy” Week special offers for remaining Commodore football games.

The offers include a buy one, get one free deal for the Ball State game (Oct. 19) and Pepsi Four Packs for both the Ball State and South Carolina (Nov. 9) contests.

Through Monday, remaining tickets for the Ball State game are buy one, get one free. Kickoff against the Cardinals next month is set for 6 p.m. at FirstBank Stadium.

BUY NOW: Buy One, Get One Free vs. Ball State

Pepsi Four Packs remain on-sale for both Ball State and South Carolina. The Pepsi Four Pack starts at $80 and includes four tickets and four $15 concession vouchers (excludes alcohol). The South Carolina game in November is slotted for an afternoon start, with kickoff between 2:30-3:30 p.m. The precise time will be announced in the weeks leading up to the game.

BUY NOW: Pepsi Four Packs vs. Ball State and South Carolina

The Ball State game is also Community Day, Educator Day, Youth Sports Day and Mr. C’s Kids’ Club Day, while the South Carolina game is Vanderbilt’s 2024 Reunion and Homecoming contest.

The Commodores return from idle status next week when fourth-ranked Alabama visits FirstBank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network and 94.9 The Fan.

Source: Vanderbilt

