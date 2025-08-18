Vandy Football Adds New Game Day Experiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Commodore football fans will have the chance to get closer to the action on game days during the 2025 season through a variety of new upgraded experience opportunities being introduced at FirstBank Stadium this fall.

Through these opportunities, Vandy football supporters will be able to take part in activities that include watching a game from the sideline, taking a pregame photo on the field as the Commodores prepare to play, and sharing in the experience of the team’s entrance to the field.

A complete list of new game day experiences available to Dores fans include:

-Watch the Game from Sideline: Watch the Commodores directly from the field during the second, third or fourth quarters of each game.

-Pregame Photos on the Field: Get your photos taken on the FirstBank Stadium sidelines and watch pregame warmups. This experience will take place between 60 and 30 minutes prior to kickoff on the north end zone sideline.

-Team Entrance Experience: Experience the Commodores taking the field on game day. This experience takes place on the sideline from 30 minutes prior to kickoff until after the contest begins. Fans will get a prime view of the team taking the field, watch kickoff from the sideline, then be escorted back to the concourse to enjoy the rest of the game from their seats.

-Admiral’s Horn Experience: Ever wondered what it’s like to sound the Admiral’s Horn at FirstBank Stadium? Here’s your chance! Sound the Admiral’s Horn to welcome the Commodores to the field.

-Videoboard Messages: Say Happy Birthday or Happy Anniversary to your special someone by purchasing a videoboard message to be shown at the next home game.

-Gift Bag Delivery to Your Seat: Have a gift bag of Vandy spirit items delivered to you directly in your seats, or the seat of a friend or family member, by a Vandy spirit team member.

For more information on these opportunities fan can go to https://vucommodores.com/football-experiences/, while all game day experiences are now available for purchase by visiting https://www.gofevo.com/group/Vanderbilt5. Each purchase will require a game ticket to be admitted to the stadium, and participants in any activities taking place on the field or sounding the Admiral’s Horn are required to wear Vanderbilt colors. With limited quantities available for each experience, availability is subject to change throughout the season.

2025 Vanderbilt Football Kickoff Times & Windows (all times Central)

Aug. 30 vs. Charleston Southern – 6 p.m. (ESPN+/SEC+)

Sept. 20 vs. Georgia State – 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Sept. 27 vs. Utah State – 11:45 a.m. (SECN)

Oct. 18 vs. LSU – Early (11 a.m.-noon)

Oct. 25 vs. Missouri – Flex (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)

Nov. 8 vs. Auburn – Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.)

Nov. 22 vs. Kentucky – Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.)

Current available ticket options for the Commodores’ seven home games this fall are available here, with fans able to click here in order to view all purchasing options for the 2025 season.

Source: Vanderbilt

