Vandy Cross Country and Track and Field Adds 17 for 2024-25 Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt cross country and track and field will add 17 student-athletes for the 2024-25 season, director Althea Thomas announced Tuesday.

“We are looking forward to the addition of the class of 2024 to our program,” Thomas stated. “Their talent, experience and passion for excellence is immeasurable. The diversity of events and potential will pair with our returners in a dynamic way. The foundation and leadership of our current team will allow these newcomers to come in, grow and work toward our team goals in the SEC and NCAA.”

The class includes freshmen Anya Carey, Kenyah Conner, Isabella Dagrosa, Mackenzie Dagrosa, Josephine Donelson, Faith Franklin, Pryncess Jackson, Alima Kassim, Lily Kriegel, Joy Moorer, Devyn Parham, Claire Peterson, Jacqueline Rose and Kayleigh Stargell and transfer students Tina Benzinger, Casey Bohrer and Ellie Wolski.

Tina Benzinger – Straubing, Germany / Sprints

• Three-time German national champion as a member of the 4×100 and 4×200-meter relays

• Silver medalist in the 100 meters (11.60, -0.4 m/s) at the 2022 German U23 Championships

• Bronze medalist in the 100 meters (11.59, 1.1 m/s) at the 2022 German Championships

• Personal bests: 60m – 7.39; 100m – 11.52; 200m – 23.63

Casey Bohrer – Cincinnati, Ohio / Distance

• Transferred to Vandy from South Carolina

• Personal best and top 15 placement at the 2022 OATCCC DI Indoor State Meet

• Seventh and a personal best, 16:06.80, in the 5k at the OHSAA Southwest District cross country meet

• Prep bests –3,200m – 9:28.09, 5k – 16:06.80 (XC)

Anya Carey – Pembroke Pines, Fla. / Jumps

• 2024 Florida 3A state champion in the triple jump

• Had the No. 1 triple jump performance across all FHSAA classifications at the state championships

• Holds Somerset Academy record in the triple jump, set in 2021

• 2024 NHSTFXCCA All-American in the triple jump

• Prep bests: triple jump – 39-5.5 (12.03m)

Kenyah Conner – College Park, Ga. / Sprints

• 2024 state runner up in the 800 meters and champion as a member of the 4×400-meter relay

• Won the 800 meters, was the runner-up in the 400 meters at the 2022 Georgia State Championships

• Silver medalist in the 800 meters at states in 2021 and 2023

• Prep bests: 400 meters – 55.77; 800 meters – 2:08.52

Isabella Dagrosa – San Antonio, Texas / Sprints

• Two-time state silver medalist in the 300m hurdles

• City record holder

• Top 15 in the 400mH at the 2024 USATF U20 Championships

• Summa Cumme Laude graduate from Ronald Reagan High School

• Prep bests: 600mH – 8.78; 100mH – 13.84; 300mH – 41.57

Mackenzie Dagrosa – San Antonio, Texas / Jumps

• 2024 Nike Indoor Nationals high jump champion

• 2024 regional and district high jump champion, fourth at states

• Set four school records at Ronald Reagan (high jump, 400 meters, 4×200 and 4×400-meter relays)

• Prep best: high jump – 6-0 (1.83m)

Josephine Donelson – Lake Oswego, Ore. / Sprints

• Selected to represent Team USA at the 2024 U20 World Championship

• 2024 Gatorade Girls Track & Field Player of the Year – Oregon

• Won four state titles in 2024 in the 300mH, 400 meters and 4×100 and 4×400-meter relays

• Broke state records in the 400 meters and 300mH as a senior

• Silver medalist in the 400 meters at the 2024 Nike Outdoor Nationals

• Prep bests: 400m – 52.83; 300mH – 41.70; 400mH – 59.28

Faith Franklin – Harlingen, Texas / Sprints

• District and regional champion in the 200 and 400 meters in 2024

• Won the 400 meters at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals, recording the No. 1 high school girls’ time in Texas and the U.S. (53.02)

• Prep bests: 100m – 11.71 (w); 200m – 23.61; 400m – 53.02

Pryncess Jackson – Highland Springs, Va. / Hurdles • Jumps

• Won the indoor and outdoor triple jump and indoor long jump at the 2024 Virginia Class 6 Championships

• Has won six total state championships in the triple and long jump and 100-meter hurdles

• Prep bests: long jump– 19-1.75 (5.84m); triple jump – 40-3.5 (12.28m)

Alima Kassim – Brentwood, Tenn. / Sprints

• Five-time state champion in the 100 and 200 meters

• Top 10 in the 200 meters and top 15 in the 100 meters at the AAU Junior Olympics

• Cumme Laude graduate from the University School of Nashville

• Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity teaching English

• Prep bests: 60m – 7.59; 100m – 11.74; 200m – 24.45

Lily Kriegel – Whitefish Bay, Wis. / Distance

• Fourth in the 3,200 meters, sixth in the 1,600 meters at the Wisconsin DI State Championships

• Top five individually at the Wisconsin cross country championships

• Won the 1,600 meters at the 2024 USATF Wisconsin Annual Indoor Track and Field Meet

• Prep bests: 1,600m – 4:57.76; 3,200m – 10:42.64; 5k – 17:58.8 (XC)

Joy Moorer – Phoenix, Ariz. / Hurdles • Sprints

• Transfer from Colorado

• 2024 NCAA qualifier as a member of the 4×400-meter relay

• Personal best of 54.66 seconds in the 400 meters at the 2024 Battle on the Bayou

• First as a member of the 4x400m relay (3:33.76) at Mt. SAC Relays

• In 2021 and 2022, long jump and 300mH state champion, silver medalist in the 200 meters and 100mH

• Personal bests: 400m – 54.66; 300mH – 41.47; 400mH – 59.91

Devyn Parham – Chester, Va. / Hurdles

• Second in the 300mH, fourth in the 100mH at the 2024 Virginia Class 6 State Championships

• Bronze in the 100 and 300m hurdles at the 2023 state and regional championships

• Prep bests: triple jump – 39-4 (11.99m); 100mH – 14.13; 300mH – 43.52

Claire Peterson – Roswell, Ga. / Distance

• Top-ranked high school girls runner in Georgia in the indoor and outdoor mile, 1,600 meters, 2 mile and 3,000 meters

• 2024 Georgia 6A state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

• Top 10 individually at the 2024 state cross country championships, third at regionals

• Prep bests: 1,600m – 4:47.85; 3,000m – 9:45.78; 2 mile– 10:27.88 (3K split – 9:45); 3,200m – 10:41.59; 5k – 18:22.50 (XC)

Jacqueline Rose – Keller, Texas / Pole Vault

• 2023 Texas 6A runner-up

• 2023 UIL 6A district and area champion

• AP Scholar with Distinction

• Prep best: pole vault: 13-6 (4.11m)

Kayleigh Stargell – Atlanta, Ga. / Multi

• Top 5 in the heptathlon at the 2024 New Balance Outdoor Nationals

• Silver medal in the long jump at the Georgia 6A State Championships

• Runner-up in the pentathlon at the 2023 New Balance Indoor Nationals

• Prep bests: heptathlon: 4,604; pentathlon – 3,389

Ellie Wolski – Knoxville, Tenn. / Distance

• Graduate transfer from Coastal Carolina

• First-Team All-Sun Belt (cross country)

• Third individually at the Sun Belt Cross Country Championships

• Bronze in the mile at the 2024 Sun Belt Indoor Championships

• Personal bests: 800m– 2:11.33; 1,500m – 4:28.37; mile – 4:52.11; 6k – 20:52.8 (XC)

Source: Vanderbilt

