Quarterback Diego Pavia scored three touchdowns and posted 294 total yards of offense to lead the Vanderbilt Commodores to a 34-27 win over RV/RV Virginia Tech in overtime in its 2024 season opener at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores won their third-straight season opener, as Vanderbilt collected its first victory over a team receiving votes since Nov. 12, 2022, when the Dores knocked off RV/24 Kentucky at Kroger Field.

Vanderbilt returns to action Saturday for a home contest against Alcorn State. Kickoff from FirstBank Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. live on ESPNU.

Source: Vanderbilt

