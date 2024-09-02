Vandy Collects Overtime Victory Against Virginia Tech to Open 2024

Michael Carpenter
Quarterback Diego Pavia scored three touchdowns and posted 294 total yards of offense to lead the Vanderbilt Commodores to a 34-27 win over RV/RV Virginia Tech in overtime in its 2024 season opener at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores won their third-straight season opener, as Vanderbilt collected its first victory over a team receiving votes since Nov. 12, 2022, when the Dores knocked off RV/24 Kentucky at Kroger Field.

Vanderbilt returns to action Saturday for a home contest against Alcorn State. Kickoff from FirstBank Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. live on ESPNU.

Source: Vanderbilt
