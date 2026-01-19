Vandy Bowling Takes Second at the Northeast Classic

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Vanderbilt bowling concluded its opening event of 2026 with a second-place finish at the Northeast Classic on Sunday, with all five of the team’s Day 2 and 3 starters earning all-tournament recognition.

Second-ranked Vanderbilt secured the No. 2 seed entering Sunday’s championship bracket. Top-seeded Jacksonville State claimed the tournament title after defeating the Commodores in both bracket meetings.

Vanderbilt fell 4-1 to the Gamecocks in the opening round before facing Wichita State to determine the final championship matchup. After splitting the first two games, the Commodores and Shockers traded wins until Vanderbilt posted scores of 259, 199 and 268 to advance to the championship match.

In the title match, Vanderbilt dropped a 4-1 decision to Jacksonville State, finishing the weekend with an 11-2 tournament record.

Katelyn Abigania and Dannielle Henderson were named to the Northeast Classic all-tournament first team for their performances on Saturday. Saphyre Nofuente, Victoria Varano and Alyssa Ballard, who each posted top-10 finishes, earned second-team honors.

Vanderbilt continues its spring schedule when it travels to Arlington, Texas, for the Prairie View A&M Invitational Friday through Sunday.

