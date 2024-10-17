Vandy Basketball Single-Game Tickets on Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Single-game tickets for Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball games are available for presale for National Commodore Club members Tuesday and go on sale to the general public on Thursday. Men’s tickets start at just $15, while women’s tickets begin at $5.

Pepsi Four Packs are also available for select games. The bundle includes four tickets and four $10 non-alcoholic concessions vouchers. Prices start at $30 for women’s games and $60 for men’s contests.

Additionally, for men’s basketball, the SEC Mobile Pass offers access to all nine SEC home games for $175. Seating locations for SEC Mobile Pass holders will be determined 48 hours prior to each game. SEC Mobile Pass tickets are non-transferable and cannot be resold. For more details on the SEC Mobile Pass, click HERE.

Season tickets and mini-plans are also still available for purchase for both men’s and women’s basketball.

Both Commodore squads will tipoff the 2024-25 season in Memorial Gymnasium on Nov. 4. The women take on Lipscomb at 11 a.m., followed by the men’s contest against Maryland Eastern Shore at 7 p.m.

Source: Vandy

