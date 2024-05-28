Vandy Baseball Headed to Clemson Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. May 27, 2024 – Vanderbilt is headed to the 2024 NCAA Division I Tournament and will compete in the Clemson Regional as the No. 2 seed, the selection committee announced Monday.

Joining the 2-seeded Commodores in South Carolina is host Clemson, 3-seed Coastal Carolina and 4-seed High Point.

Vanderbilt is 38-21 on the season and has extended the longest active streak in D-I baseball to 18 consecutive NCAA Tournaments with Monday’s selection.

The Dores went 3-1 at the SEC Tournament last week in Hoover, Alabama, with wins over Florida, top-ranked Tennessee and No. 15 Mississippi State to reach the semifinals for the fifth time since 2013.

Calvin Hewett was named to the all-tournament team after hitting .429 (6-for-13) with a home run, triple, double, four stolen bases, three RBI and three runs scored.

Vanderbilt’s first NCAA Tournament game will be Friday vs. Coastal Carolina at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

CLEMSON REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

All-session tickets for the Clemson Regional will go on sale to the general public Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Single-session tickets will go on sale on Friday. To purchase tickets at the applicable dates and times, click HERE.

Source: Vanderbilt

