Vandy Baseball Announces TV Schedule

From VUCommodores.com

Ten Vanderbilt baseball games will be televised during the 2023 season on the ESPN family of networks.

The Commodores will play on ESPNU three times, ESPN2 twice, and SEC Network five times. All three games against Tennessee will be televised with Games 2 and 3 appearing on ESPN2. The Ole Miss series along with the Alabama series will also feature multiple televised games.

The TV slate begins March 16 against defending national champion Ole Miss. Game 1 will be on ESPNU and the series finale (March 18) will be on SEC Network.

The Commodores return to television April 21-23 for the Tennessee series. Game 1 will be televised on SEC Network with the final two contests on ESPN2.

Vanderbilt then faces Kentucky on April 30 on SEC Network before facing Alabama on ESPNU on May 4 and on SEC Network on May 5.

The road contest at Louisville on May 9 will be on ESPNU. Vandy wraps up the TV slate May 12 against Florida on SEC Network.

All other home contests not scheduled for a national broadcast will appear on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt opens the 2023 season Feb. 17-19 at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Dores will open the season Friday against TCU before playing Oklahoma State Saturday and Texas Sunday. All three games will be streamed on FloSports.