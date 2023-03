Yale (21-9) falls to the Commodores (21-14) in the opening round of the NIT by a score of 71-62.

Tyrin Lawrence led Vandy with 25 points. Quentin Millora-Brown dominated the paint with 13 huge rebounds.

“We might as well go ahead and win this one.” pic.twitter.com/KB2NFYuyfH — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) March 15, 2023

Vanderbilt’s next game is against the Big 10’s Michigan (18-15) after they took care of Toledo (27-8). The game time is set for 11 AM on ESPN and Vanderbilt will be the home team.